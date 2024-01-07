HFZA to showcase investment advantages in steel, iron industries in SteelFab 2024

Sharjah [UAE], January 7 (ANI/WAM): The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah has announced that it is taking part in the 19th edition of the SteelFab 2024 exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah from January 8 to 11, 2024.

During the event, HFZA will showcase the various opportunities and advantages of investing in the Free Zone as well as the facilities and services it provides for investors seeking to set up their businesses as central hubs in the iron and steel industry or as key destinations for specialised heavy industries.

At the exhibition, featuring over 275 exhibitors and 600 international brands in the sector, along with numerous industry experts, HFZA will highlight the main advantages of establishing a business at its industrial manufacturing park, which currently houses over 180 companies specialising in welding and mining.

HFZA pavilion will also highlight its attractive services, which have successfully attracted investors from both domestic and international markets. The Free Zone offers a multitude of competitive advantages, including easy access to Hamriyah Port, comprehensive solutions encompassing integrated logistics, warehousing, and merchandise handling, customs exemptions for imports, exports, and re-exports, complete corporate ownership, the ability to repatriate 100 per cent of capital and profits, and convenient access to cutting-edge facilities and a skilled workforce.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, said, "We look forward, through our participation in SteelFab 2024, to gaining valuable insights from global manufacturers, staying informed about the latest developments in the metalworking industry, and understanding the specific requirements of manufacturers and investors in this sector.

"Furthermore, we aim to promote HFZA's investment advantages, the diverse range of options it offers, and its solutions that empower investors and businesses operating in the iron and steel industry to expand into new markets and grow their operations. The exceptional infrastructure and investment environment within the Free Zone and throughout the Emirate of Sharjah play a pivotal role in helping us fulfil our investors' aspirations by connecting them with global markets."

Al Mazrouei emphasised that Hamriyah Free Zone is committed to maximising its presence at SteelFab 2024 to solidify its status as a leading hub for specialised heavy industries. To achieve this goal, the Free Zone is actively engaging with major global companies and renowned brands within the steel sector, with the aim of attracting new investors to Sharjah.

During such discussions, HFZA showcases its comprehensive offerings, ranging from top-notch facilities to exemplary client services, the simplicity of setting up businesses within the Zone, strategic geographic location advantageous to clients, and various services provided to enhance the productivity of the sector and boost its export capabilities.

Other participants in SteelFab 2024 include prominent iron and steel manufacturers from the UK, Germany, Italy, the United States, China, the Netherlands, and India, as well as top local and regional companies operating in metalworking, welding and cutting, laser metal cutting systems, pipe manufacturing, and metal plate fabrication. (ANI/WAM)

