High Commission of India hosts send-off ceremony for 2025 batch of ICCR scholars

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 29 : The High Commission of India, Dhaka, hosted a send-off ceremony on Monday on the High Commission premises to bid farewell to the students selected for the prestigious Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships for 2025. This year, nearly 550 students have been selected from all over Bangladesh for the prestigious scholarship.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, High Commissioner Pranay Verma congratulated the scholars on their selection and urged them to use their academic pursuits in India both to advance their careers as well as to build new bridges of friendship between India and Bangladesh.

He noted that India and Bangladesh share a deep and enduring bond, rooted in their shared history and culture, and in the shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He said that by participating in this scholarship programme, the youth of Bangladesh are contributing to strengthening these bonds and building our collective future.

ICCR scholarship is a flagship programme of the Government of India for meritorious Bangladeshi nationals to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in premier universities and educational institutions of India in wide-ranging streams.

Underscoring this broader framework of bilateral cooperation in education and healthcare, the Indian Medical Team, consisting of specialists from two top hospitals of India, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, returned to India on Monday evening after completing its mission in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

The four-member team came to Bangladesh on 23 July 2025, in pursuance of the assurance of support and assistance extended by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the wake of the devastating air crash at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka on 21 July 2025.

During its stay in Dhaka, the Indian Medical Team worked alongside their Bangladeshi counterparts at the National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), offering specialised medical advice to support the treatment and recovery of the victims of the Milestone tragedy.

"The Indian team expressed satisfaction with the treatment protocol being followed at NIBPS and exchanged expert opinions in dealing with the most critical cases," the statement said.

"India remains ready to promptly extend any further support required by Bangladesh with regard to critical medical care and rehabilitation of those injured in the tragic incident, including any need for further advanced treatment in India," it added.

"The visit of the Indian medical team in the wake of this national tragedy in Bangladesh is a reflection of the deep-rooted nature of people-to-people relations and the enduring bonds of empathy that connect our two countries," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor