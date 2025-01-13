High-level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen embassy in Beirut

Beirut [Lebanon], January 13 (ANI/WAM): In response to the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and following a call between Al Nahyan and Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, a high-level UAE delegation arrived in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, to undertake all necessary arrangements to reopen the UAE embassy in Beirut.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that reopening the embassy reflects the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples. The Ministry emphasised the UAE's unwavering position toward Lebanon's unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the brotherly Lebanese people.

Moreover, the Ministry underscored that reopening the embassy comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Lebanon, which reflects the UAE's keenness to support stability and development in Lebanon and its steadfast commitment to providing comprehensive support to the Lebanese people across various sectors. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor