"High time to expose terrorist activities of Pakistan": AIADMK MP M Thambidurai in London

London [UK], June 1 : All-party delegation member and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai on Sunday said it is high time to expose Pakistan's terrorist activities, and its weakness is economic instability.

The AIADMK MP Thambidurai is part of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and consists of Daggubati Purandeswari of TDP, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena-UBT, Ghulam Ali Khatana of BJP, Dr. Amar Singh of Congress, Samik Bhattacharya of BJP, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Speaking to ANI, M Thambidurai said, "... This is the high time to expose the terrorist activities of Pakistan... Pakistan's weakness is economic instability. There is no democracy. Only military generals are ruling the country... The marshals who are there have no agenda other than attacking India. They could succeed militarily, hence terrorism is their weapon. UN has also declared that there are 52 centres of terrorism in Pakistan... India is a stable country... Our only issue is terrorism... We are exposing Pakistan around the world..."

Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran, who is also part of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, said their visit to London aims to convey that India is ready and capable of fighting terrorism on its own.

Saran added that the delegation is hopeful and confident about explaining India's position and seeking understanding from the UK.

"It is a fruitful program in London, meeting everyone, a big diaspora, media, think tanks, Parliament, every cross section. We have very strong historical ties with the UK... The High Commissioner briefed us in a very comprehensive way on the whole question of terrorism, what we should be doing...what the mood in London is... We are very hopeful and very positive that we will be able to convey the message that we have come to do. We have a very senior delegation of members of Parliament, highly experienced, cutting across party lines, across all regions of India. There can be no one better than them to explain India's position. There's a lot of optimism, hope and confidence in the Indian delegation...," he told ANI.

Saran further said that the delegation is seeking understanding from the UK, emphasising that the actual actions and solutions must come from India and that the message is different this time.

"UK's support is very important. The delegation here is to convey that this is the new normal for India, that India is ready and has the capability to fight terrorism on its own. What we are looking for is understanding. The actual actions and solutions can only be found by India. The messaging this time is quite different," Saran said.

