Highway mishap kills 6, injures 3 in east Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 16 Six commuters lost their lives and three others were injured in a road accident in Qarghayi district, eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, on Sunday morning, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The accident took place along the highway linking the capital of Kabul to eastern provinces, when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and caught fire, leaving six dead on the spot and three injured, according to the statement. The injured are receiving treatment in a local hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Reckless driving was cited as the primary cause of the incident. Fatal road accidents are common in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking and overspeeding.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said that at least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province. The crash occurred on November 13 along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said.

According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.

On November 4, four commuters were killed and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, according to provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar.

The deadly accident took place on a road in Siagurd district, leaving four dead, including women and children on the spot, and injuring two others, the official said.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official noted that drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody.

Earlier on November 1, local authorities said that three people, including a woman, were killed and five others were injured, including four children and one woman, when a truck overturned in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province.

The accident occurred when the truck transporting a family during relocation overturned due to reckless driving on the outskirts of Police District 10, Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital, according to a statement from the provincial department of information and culture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor