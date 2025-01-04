Hillary Clinton and Soros among 19 chosen by Biden for Presidential Medal of Freedom

Washington, Jan 4 Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Saturday will present the 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' - the country's highest civilian honour - to 19 individuals, including former first lady, senator and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and controversial Hungarian-born billionaire US investor George Soros.

The list also includes basketball legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, soccer star Lionel Messi, singer-activist Bono, actor Denzel Washington and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honour, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours," read a statement issued by the White House.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," it added.

The awards will be presented at the White House on Saturday night, India time.

"Secretary Clinton made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate. After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party," the White House statement mentioned.

It described left-wing billionaire Soros as an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

"Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," detailed the White House statement.

While legendary retired basketball player Magic Johnson, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, has been awarded for being a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, football great Lionel Messi is being honoured for being the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer who also supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

