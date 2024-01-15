Himachal gives nod to comprehensive film policy

Shimla, Jan 15 Himachal Pradesh government on Monday gave nod to a comprehensive film policy which aims to boost cinematic exploration and develop the state as a favourite film production destination.

“Himachal Pradesh has rich culture, history, picturesque locations and all-weather locations for film shooting. Many blockbuster movies have been shot in the state. The government intends to give a fillip to this sector so that employment opportunities are offered to the local youth besides providing film-making opportunities to the local talent,” an official statement quoting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said.

It said that the film policy has been formulated to develop Himachal as a favourite destination for film production, to disseminate information about the state's culture, history, heritage, traditions and captivating unexplored places through films.

“The policy aims to attract additional capital investments through the film industry. A Film Facilitation Cell will be set up in the Department of Information and Public Relations and it will act as a single window for permission, ensuring a swift online process within three working days,” the statement said.

It said that this will also assist producers in obtaining necessary permissions and serve as a central repository linked with the web portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“The film producers will be offered more developed shooting locations with improved amenities and the state will also encourage private companies to set up production houses, maintaining a list of available equipment online,” the statement said.

It said that the state government will institute annual film awards for quality films, with at least 50 per cent shooting in the state.

“In addition, talented youth of the state, joining professional courses in performing arts and other related courses from reputed national-level institutions will also be encouraged under ‘Kalakar Protsahan Yojna’,” the statement added.

It said that the government intends to nurture the talent of the state and offer them job avenues in the related field.

