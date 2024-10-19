Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu attends cultural event with envoys, displays state's rich culture

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu organized a meeting with the envoys of multiple countries to present the state's rich cultural heritage and attract investments into the hill state.

Celebrations were held as a part of the 'International Folk Dance Kullu Dussehra Festival' in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, CM Sukhu said, "Since our government has come into power, tourism has been a priority sector. This was also mentioned in the budget presented by the government."

"The ambassadors realized how beautiful our state is and how it has lots of opportunities for investment," he added.

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh government has called tourism a priority area for the government. In the latest budget, it was highlighted as the priority is to develop Himachal as a Tourism state. Kangra is noted to be developed as a Tourism capital. Unique initiatives such as a 24/7 tourist village will be established, along with the promotion of water sports in the Pong Dam in the state.

A comprehensive tourism development scheme has also been prepared at a cost of Rs.1,311 crore with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and international investment would boost the development of the state.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the importance of hosting such cultural events, stating that these allow different countries to share similarities in the culture and vocabulary of different countries.

to find cultural similarities and share how diplomats from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan shared similarities in the vocabulary of their places and Himachal.

"Infrastructure development goes hand in hand for tourism development. We aim to connect the entire state with heliports alongside roads to increase the footfall by over two times the present number," he said.

He highlighted the importance of the tourism industry stating, "In the coming days, we will invest more into the tourism sector so that employment opportunities for youth can be increased."

Chief Minister Sukhu, took to social media platform X, to inform about the event, and said that the culture of 'Devbhoomi' mesmerizes the world with its uniqueness and richness.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय कुल्लू दशहरा में कई देशों से आए राजदूतों ने मेरे साथ हिमाचल की खूबसूरती को महसूस करते हुए पारंपरिक नृत्य 'नाटी' पर कदम मिलाए। देवभूमि की संस्कृति अपनी अद्वितीयता और समृद्धि से दुनिया को मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाली है। pic.twitter.com/to9pwkQAeo — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 18, 2024

"At the International Kullu Dussehra, ambassadors from many countries joined me in performing the traditional dance 'Nati', experiencing the beauty of Himachal. The culture of Devbhoomi mesmerizes the world with its uniqueness and richness," CM Sukhu stated.

