Himachal: Tibetans pray for the Dalai Lama's long life in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 : Tibetans in Dharamshala gathered at the Tsuglagkhang Temple to offer prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama.

The ceremony, known as "tenshug," is a significant tradition in which devotees pray for their spiritual leader's well-being and longevity.

Over 4,000 Tibetans, including Buddhist monks, nuns, and foreign followers from different parts of the world, gathered at the temple to offer prayers for the Dalai Lama's long life, showcasing their deep devotion and respect for the Dalai Lama.

The Australian Tibetan National Association, Tibetan Communities in Europe, and the Tibetan Youth Congress organised the special ceremony.

The atmosphere was filled with chants, prayers, and traditional music as devotees expressed their devotion and gratitude toward their spiritual leader.

To welcome the Dalai Lama, Tibetan artists performed a traditional opera dance, followed by rituals led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery. The ceremony included offerings, recitations of sacred texts, and blessings for peace and longevity.

Thinlay Chokki, representative of the Dalai Lama at the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, said, "Many Tibetans have joined us on this auspicious occasion of offering long life prayers for His Holiness. It is of immense significance that we remember the numerous benefits bestowed upon Tibetans and people around the world by the Dalai Lama. It is a blessed opportunity for us to offer this prayer and wish that His Holiness lives 113 years and beyond."

Gompo Dhondup, former president of the Tibetan Youth Congress, also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate. "This is a special long life prayer organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, Australian Tibetan National Association and Tibetan Communities Europe. We feel deeply blessed to be here today," he told ANI.

The event highlighted the deep respect Tibetans hold for the Dalai Lama and their continued hope for his health and long life. Devotees from across continents joined in prayers, reaffirming their faith in his spiritual guidance.

Notably, the question of who will succeed the Dalai Lama is complex, with both the Chinese government and the Tibetan spiritual leader having differing opinions.

The Dalai Lama has stated that his successor will be born in the "free world" outside of China, emphasising the importance of Tibetan autonomy and tradition.

The Dalai Lama has made it clear that the selection of his successor should follow traditional Tibetan Buddhist practices and that his non-profit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Foundation, will have the authority to identify the next Dalai Lama.

China claims that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must follow the "Golden Urn" system, a tradition established by the Qing dynasty, where the Dalai Lama is chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn.

Beijing asserts that the central government has the authority to approve the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, citing historical precedent.

However, the Dalai Lama and Tibetan leaders reject China's claim, arguing that the Chinese government's communist ideology is at odds with Tibetan Buddhism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor