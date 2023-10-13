Hindu Forum Canada demands action against Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas

Ottawa [Canada], October 13 : Expressing deep concerns over recent statements of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun openly endorsing Hamas and issuing threats against Indian Consulates in G7 nations, including Canada, the Hindu community here has "implored" the Trudeau government to take immediate action the Khalistani leader.

In an urgent email on Thursday addressed to Canada's Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc, the Hindu Forum of Canada (HFC) has called for immediate action against Pannun.

In a worrying development, Pannun, known for his involvement in Khalistani activities, has openly threatened to shut down Indian Consulates in G7 nations, which includes Canada.

"On October 21st, from G7 Nations, from Canada to Australia, Sikhs for Justice is going to shut down terror houses of India in Vancouver, Washington DC, London, Frankfurt, and Milan. The People of Palestine shut down the Indian terror house in Ramallah and remove Renu Yadav," Pannun said.

"Such statements must not be tolerated. We implore the government of Canada to take immediate action, as we are deeply concerned about the safety of our community. This kind of hateful video and speech is exacerbating hatred and violence," the HFC said.

Furthermore, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder's past expressions of animosity towards Canadian Hindus, as exemplified by his statement, "Canadian Hindus, leave Canada," have raised alarm within the Hindu community, prompting their call for government intervention to ensure their safety and well-being, the HFC said.

Hindu Forum Canada has consistently stood in solidarity with Israel in condemning the actions of Hamas terrorists responsible for the loss of innocent lives. Their stance aligns with the global condemnation of terrorist attacks, as echoed by Canadian political leaders at all levels of government, including the Prime Minister of Canada, it said.

The Hindu Forum of Canada, in their appeal to Minister LeBlanc, has requested that if Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is not a Canadian citizen, his entry to Canada be barred. If he is indeed a Canadian citizen, they have urged that he be thoroughly investigated and, if necessary, charged in connection with hate crimes, given the nature of his statements and threats.

This ongoing situation underscores the need for a comprehensive response to address the concerns of the Hindu community and to ensure that divisive rhetoric and threats are not tolerated. It also highlights the broader issue of addressing the influence of Khalistani activists and their impact on various communities.

