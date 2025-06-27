Hindus in Bangladesh celebrate Rath Yatra

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 27 : Hindus in Bangladesh began celebrating the traditional Rath Yatra festival on Friday, amid tight security measures.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has organised processions, discussions and many other programs to celebrate Sri Sri Jagannath Dev's traditional nine-day Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh.

Rath Yatra is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus. As every year, ISKCON has organised various programs in Dhaka to celebrate the festival. Rath Yatra is a grand gathering of harmony, devotion, and joyful chanting of Harinama, the priests said.

In Dhaka, the chariot has passed through ISKCON Swamibag Ashram, Joykali Temple, Ittefaq Intersection, Shapla Chattar, Dainik Bangla Intersection, north side of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Paltan Intersection, Press Club, Kadam Foara, High Court Shrine, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall, Palasi Intersection and reached Dhakeshwari Temple.

The chariot will arrive at the Swamibag temple on the same route and in the opposite direction on Saturday, June 5, at the same time.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division has urged transporters to avoid routes from 2 PM to 6 PM on June 27 and July 5.

Police say adequate security measures have been taken to ensure smooth celebrations.

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in Puri, Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. The three chariots are built anew every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

Earlier, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, held the sacred bathing ritual on the occasion of Snana Purnima in Puri. The three deities were ceremonially bathed with 108 pitchers of sacred water. This ritual marks a significant lead-up to the grand Rath Yatra.

