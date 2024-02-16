"His death is shocking": Family members of Indian student who died in Canada of cardiac arrest grieve his death

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 : The family members of the Indian student, named Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, who died of a cardiac arrest in Canada, continue to grieve his death and said that it is very shocking that he passed away.

Ahmed (25) belonged to Hyderabad and was pursuing a Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus, in Kitchener City, Ontario.

One of the cousins of the victim has urged the government of Telangana to help send the mortal remains of Muzammil Ahmed to Hyderabad, India.

"We urge the government of Telangana to help send the mortal remains of the - to Hyderabad from there. The parents are grieving the death of their son, and cannot talk as of now," Shoaib Nehal, a cousin of the victim, told ANI.

Meanwhile, another cousin said that his death is very shocking for the parents as well as the entire family.

"Yesterday night, we got a call from Canada that he is serious. The doctors also, through videocall had a chat with the father of the deceased, and later told him that he (Shaik Muzammil Ahmed) passed away...," Mohammad Imranuddin, the cousin said.

"His death is very shocking for his parents, as well as the entire family," he told ANI.

Amjad Ullah Khan, a leader of the Telangana-based political party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), informed about the incident on social media.

The MBT leader said that Ahmed had been suffering from fever since last week, but his family received a call from Ahmed's friend that he had died due to cardiac arrest.

He also posted the letter by the deceased's family requesting EAM Jaishankar for help.

Taking to social media platform X, Amjad Ullah Khan said, "One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State pursuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from fever since last one week, but his family received a call from his friend that he died due to cardiac arrest today."

"On hearing this news his parents and the entire family is in a state of shock and has request you to kindly ask @HCI_Ottawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible, for more details please contact Waliuddin on +1 (647) (786) 5940 or his uncle Mohammed Amjad on 9618160740," he added.

Earlier, MBT leader Khan had also highlighted the case where another Indian student Syed Mazahir Ali was brutally attacked in Chicago. Videos on social media showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago had then assured of being in touch with the victim's wife in India and also assured of all possible assistance.

