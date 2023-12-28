"His dedication to nation is source of motivation": EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Fondly remember Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his Jayanti today."

"His dedication to the nation is a source of motivation for so many," he added.

Jaitley, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, passed away at the age of 66 in August 2019.

He was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 1999 to 2013. A four-time member of the Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of the Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

