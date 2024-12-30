"His life and legacy will inspire generations to come": Kamala Harris pays tribute to Former US President Jimmy Carter

Washington DC [US], December 30 : US Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to former President James Earl Carter Jr, who passed away on Sunday (local time), calling him an inspiration and highlighting his lifelong dedication to fighting for peace, democracy, and human dignity.

"President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith in God, in America, and in humanity. Jimmy Carter's life is a testament to the power of service as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion",said Harris in her statement.

"As President, he protected our air and water, promoted transparency in government, and brokered an historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel at Camp David. Throughout his life, President Carter was strengthened by the love and support of his partner of 77 years, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, whose life President Biden and I had the opportunity to celebrate in Georgia last year. After leaving office, President Carter continued his fight for peace, democracy, and human dignity through the Carter Center", the statement added.

Harris shared that she had the privilege of knowing President Carter for years and would always remember his kindness, wisdom, and profound grace.

"His life and legacy continue to inspire me and will inspire generations to come. Our world is a better place because of President Carter", she said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had also expressed their condolences on the demise of Jimmy Carter, calling him a "man of great character and courage."

Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian. pic.twitter.com/Ki7Rhbent0— President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2024

It was noted in the statement by the White House that an official state funeral will be held in Washington DC for James Earl Carter Jr., "who gave his full life in service to God and country."

James Earl Carter Jr, the longest-serving US President, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (US local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, as reported by the Washington Post, citing his son James E. Carter III. Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause.

According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, the former US President decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care. In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that spread to his liver and brain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor