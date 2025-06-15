"Historic for several reasons": Indian envoy on PM Modi's visit to Cyprus

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 15 : Reflecting upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus, an island country in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Manish, High Commissioner of India to Cyprus said that the upcoming visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades, and first by PM Modi is expected to be a historic milestone in the countries' friendship.

Speaking to ANI, the Indian envoy said that the visit is expected to give a boost to India-Cyprus relations, with potential agreements in trade, technology, and investment. The two countries will discuss ways to deepen their strategic partnership, including cooperation in global and regional forums.

"The visit is going to be a historic visit for several reasons. It is after over two decades that a Prime Minister from our country is coming, and this would be the first visit of the Prime Minister (Modi) to this country... I think the most significant outcomes will be in trade, technology, tourism and investment. We will also discuss defence and security cooperation, business and people-to-people contact as well as global and regional discussions...," he said.

PM Modi will undertake a three-nation tour starting June 15. During which he will take part in the G7 Summit in Canada, and will also visit Cyprus and Croatia.

India and Cyprus aim to leverage each other's strengths, with Cyprus serving as a gateway to the European Union. Talking about PM Modi's visit to Cyprus, Manish said that he is trying to push for the agenda of India-Cyprus Economic Corridor to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said, "I am trying to push the economic agenda between the India-Cyprus Economic Corridor. We have a policy to become a 'developed India' by 2047, and they have 'Vision 2035', so there is a synergy there, so we have to see how we can use each other's strengths and work together to achieve them. I think Cyprus' advantage is that it can serve as a gateway to the European Union as well as the larger region around it."

He further said that Cyprus also realises the necessity to work with India, the fastest growing economy of the world, and they are reaching out to India to build economic relations.

"Cyprus also understands that it has to work with India and it is quite evident that they are reaching out to India to build better relations, to focus more on economic issues, because they know that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. And similarly, if you see, Cyprus is the fastest growing economy in the European Union and they have their own advantages. We have our own strengths and advantages, so we have to work on every aspect of economic engageme," he said.

The two nations are exploring opportunities for economic collaboration, particularly in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Cyprus, which will assume the EU presidency in January 2026, has expressed support for India's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat. The India-EU FTA is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, with Cyprus playing a crucial role in its implementation.

"Cyprus has been a great friend of India in the India-EU context and Cyprus will take over the presidency of the EU from 1st January 2026...The work is going on in concluding the India-EU FTA...There is information that we are in the process of finalising this document by the end of the year and it gets implemented during the Cyprus presidency...," said the Indian envoy.

Manish, High Commissioner of India to Cyprus said that the country's support to India for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council is a stated position and there is support for India to fight against terrorism.

He said, "This is a stated position. In the past visits and joint statements, this has been emphasised and reiterated. Their support for us to fight against international terrorism or cross-border terrorism...Not only the leadership here but people in general are very excited that PM Modi is coming here because he is a very popular leader worldwide...With PM Modi coming here, new dimensions of friendship will be achieved."

The Indian diaspora in Cyprus, numbering around 11,500, has a significant presence in sectors like shipping and IT. They are well-respected, and Indian culture, including yoga, is popular in the country.

Manish said, "Indians have been coming to this small island country for several years now. They work in all sectors, but the primary ones are the shipping and IT sectors... Around 11,500 Indians live and work here... Everywhere, the Indian diaspora is well respected. There is a great respect for India and Indians and the Indian culture is quite popular here."

He also further talked about the popularity of Yoga there and that they are planning a Yoga outreach session on the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

"Yoga is very popular here and we will be celebrating International Day of Yoga. We are planning a huge outreach and Yoga session...The visit of PM Modi will give strength and impetus to our relations," he said.

