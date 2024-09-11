"Historic moment": Palestine takes seat among UN member states at 79 th General Assembly Session

New York [US], September 11 : The 79th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York with the presence of the representatives of Palestine, which have been given a seat in the General Assembly Hall next to the UN member states.

Palestine is not a full member of the 193 member UN body.

The Palestinian Authority's envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, took his place on Tuesday afternoon at a table marked "State of Palestine" between Sri Lanka and Sudan.

Palestine's Permanent Mission to the UN posted a clip on social media on the intervention by Ambassador of Egypt and President of General Assembly confirming the new seating of the State of Palestine.

The representative of Egypt raised a point of order to ask the President to confirm that the necessary arrangements have been made "This is not merely a procedural matter. This is a historic moment for us," said Egyptian Ambassador Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud.

The UNGA President replied: "I have been informed that all arrangements have been made to have Palestine seated where it is supposed to sit."

Israel has denounced the move. The representative of Israel said that the Assembly's decision in this matter is motivated by political favouritism, underscoring that UN membership and associated privileges are specifically reserved for sovereign States.

On May 10, this year a resolution was adopted to recognise the reconsideration of Palestine's UN membership in the UN Security Council and the granting of additional rights to Palestine, which holds observer status.

The resolution called for arrangements to allow Palestine to participate in General Assembly sessions, UN meetings and conferences, specifying that this would be done "on an exceptional basis and without setting a precedent."

The resolution had won a resounding majority of 143 votes in favour, including by India.

Notably, India has always reiterated its stand for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. While, New Delhi has condemned any terrorist attack, including the October 7 attack by Hamas, it has also called for a homeland for Palestinians.

"We have supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel," the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated in the Parliament in February.

Meanwhile, Philemon Yang, the former Prime Minister of Cameroon who was elected president of the 79th General Assembly in June took over from his predecessor, Dennis Francis.

"I will urge the assembly to intensify its determination, to prioritize the resolution of conflicts, including the intractable ones in the Gaza Strip, Haiti and Ukraine," Yang said.

"Human rights will remain at the core of our General Assembly" the new UNGA President said

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Yang and pointed put that the 79th session was opening amid the backdrop of a "world in trouble" but said "the good news is that we can do something about it."

He said that last year was very "tumultuous," with poverty, inequality and injustice as well as conflict and violence persisting. Guterres also recalled that last year was "the hottest" year on record, saying "this session also closes at a time of growing hope and inspiration in what we can achieve if we work as one."

He emphasized that many tasks lie ahead for member states in the 79th session.

"This is the place where solutions are made. And we need solutions across the board. "In confronting the challenges before us, the United Nations General Assembly remains an indispensable tool and a vital pathway towards a peaceful and just future for all people," the UN Secretary-General said

He emphasised on solutions for bringing Sustainable Development Goals back to life, ending poverty and inequality, solutions to spur economic progress and job-creation for all, bridge the political divides and end the conflicts, to end the climate catastrophe. He also called for solutions to summon the financing that developing countries need to invest in the future of their people and to ensure that groundbreaking tech like artificial intelligence are a boon, not a barrier, to human progress and equality

Meanwhile, the landmark "Summit of the Future" which bring together world leaders together in New York will take place at UN Headquarters on September 22-23, just before the annual high-level debate of the General Assembly.

This year's General Debate, from September 24 to September 30 is themed, boasts the theme "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations."

It will aim to secure a negotiated "Pact for the Future" designed to boost global cooperation to tackle current challenges effectively for future generations.

There will also be high-level meetings on topics as wide-ranging as the elimination of nuclear weapons; addressing the threat posed by rising sea levels; and strengthening global health systems against antimicrobial resistance.

