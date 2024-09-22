"Historic opportunity": UNGA President on adoption of 'Pact of the Future'

New York [US], September 22 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Philemon Yang on Sunday (local time) called the adoption of 'Pact of the Future' a "historic opportunity" for a better present and to safeguard the future.

The 'Pact of the Future' was adopted at UNGA 79. "This is a crucial moment for our collective efforts to secure a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future. Adopted by consensus, the Pact will pave the way for greater international cooperation.#SummitofTheFuture," posted Yang on X.

At his opening remarks at the UNGA on the Summit of the Future, Yang said, "The Summit offers a historic opportunity to ensure that progress is shared equitably across all nations and communities everywhere."

The commitments embodied in the Pact and its annexes reflect the collective will of Member States to promote international peace and security, invigorate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, foster just and inclusive societies, and ensure that technologies always serve the common good of humankind.

"The Pact for the Future, just adopted, represents our pledge not only to address immediate crises, but lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global orderfor all peoples and nations," added the UNGA President.

He called on Member States to move forward, together, in a spirit of solidarity and multilateral cooperation.

"The Summit of the Future is a call to action. We must shape our future to protect ourselves and our planet Earth," said Yang.

He said that the world today stand at a crossroads of global transformation, facing unprecedented challenges that demand urgent, collective action.

"From conflict and climate change to the digital divide, from inequalities to threats against human rights, together, wold face profound challenges. Yet, alongside these challenges, there is hope. There is hope because challenges come along with opportunities. The opportunity for renewal, innovation, and global cooperation is within reach," said Yang.

He called for action that recommits to the principles of international law, the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the promise of the United Nations Charter to save future generations from the pain of war.

"The path we choose must lead to a future where human dignity is respected and human rights are upheld. A future where peace transcends the mere absence of conflict and is grounded in justice, inclusion, and equity," said the UNGA President.

He said that the mission of the Pact is to eradicate poverty in all its forms, tackle inequalities, and promote peace and security, tolerance, and respect for diversity.

"We have an obligation to harness the power of science, technology, and innovation, in order to prepare the future of humankind. It is also important that we reproduce our human successes across generations all the time," said Yang.

He stressed the need to reform and strengthen global institutions that support peace, security, sustainable development, and financial stability.

"Meaningful progress requires that all voices are heard and that all nations, regardless of size or wealth, have a seat at the table. The United Nations is the organisation where all nations have a seat at the table," said the UNGA President.

Speaking on gender equality and full participation of women and girls, he said, "Throughout, we must recognise that none of our goals will be achieved without the full participation of women and girls. Advancing gender equality across all sectors of society will be of decisive significance."

Yang acknowledged the vital role of young people in shaping the future, ensuring their voices are heard, their rights protected, and their potential realised.

"Our youth are the torchbearers of tomorrow. This is especially true in Africa, where more young people will enter the workforce each year than in the rest of the world combined," said Yang.

He urged Member States to rise to this moment with courage and determination and accelerate the journey towards a brighter future for everyone, everywhere.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the Summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. 'Summit of the Future' is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23.

Earlier, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations at New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that the summit will focus on youth, as the future lies with them and India has the largest youth component globally.

Harish also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the summit is being eagerly awaited as he presents the message of Indian youth at the global stage.

The Ambassador further said that a significant focus will be paid to increase the youth's involvement in all aspects of governance and nation-building.

"We look forward eagerly to PM's visit and to hear his message. But, as the Secretary-General said, we have a system built by our grandfathers, and this is not a future that we can leave for our grandchildren. So, the focus of the summit is the future, and our youth are the future. India has the largest youth component globally," P Harish said.

"I think when PM speaks, he brings the message of the youth of India to the whole world - what are their aspirations, what is their example, what is their contribution to our development process, to our growth process. I think the focus here is going to be on sustainable development, financing for development," he added.

