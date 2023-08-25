Hit anime series 'My Hero Academia' to be dubbed in 5 Indian languages

Mumbai, August 25, 2023 The popular anime series ‘My Hero Academia’ is now getting five language Indian dub on Cartoon Network upon its premiere, as the series will now be featured with quality Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam dubbing.

The voice actors voicing the main characters in Hindi include Vidit Kumar, who will be voicing Izuku Midoriya, Sahil Vinod Kulkarni will voice Katsuki Bakugo, and Mohak Ninadvoices give the voice for All Might.

The Indian TV premiere of the show will mark a celebration of Japanese animation's distinctive flair.

The broad narrative of the ‘My Hero Academia’ universe revolves around a world where superpowers are a common fact, and those who possess them are called ‘Quirks’. The world reshaped itself according to their appearance.

Now people with Quirks not only help keep everyone safe, but also support society in growing and developing. Among the many ‘Quirks’, a few get chosen as ‘Heroes’ who collaborate with various government authorities to tackle the threat of enemies called ‘Villains’.

The series traces protagonist Izuku Midoriya's transition from being a ‘Quirk’ to becoming a ‘Hero’ as he gains a spot at U.A. High School—an esteemed institution for aspiring heroes. This narrative cornerstone unveils a world of intricate hero-villain dynamics, encapsulating the evolution of "Heroes" and the triumphant ascent over adversity.

Overtime, as Izuku meets various people, and grows as a person, his outlook too around the superhero world is transformed and he begins to understand the many ‘grey shades’ of the superhero world.

Even for non-anime watchers this is a good opportunity to experience firsthand the world of anime, as they can now watch and immerse themselves in the saga of the show’s protagonist Izuku Midoriya.

The anime will be a part of Cartoon Network’s 'Super Sunday' special, and this long time anime classic will premiere on September 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM to begin the TV journey of the series. This will be continued with weekly installments every weekend thereafter.

For those unfamiliar, 'My Hero Academia' is a sci-fi superhero anime series based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kohei Horikosh featuring enthralling battles, comedy, drama and bonds of friendship, all the while exploring the many ‘grey’ aspects of the superhero genre which are not often addressed in Marvel or DC comics.

Talking about the show’s premiere, Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Cartoon Network has consistently led in presenting unique and popular narratives to its audiences. As part of our fan-centric strategy, our anime lineup has garnered tremendous response, and we are elated to offer Indian fans yet another sensational storytelling experience that has taken the global stage."

He added: “Our high-quality dubs of ‘My Hero Academia’ in multiple languages will fully submerge fans into this heroic saga. The series' universal themes of courage, camaraderie, and the voyage to heroism align seamlessly with Cartoon Network's core values."

Cartoon Network has been the channel that has defined the childhood of many kids across India with iconic shows such as ‘Flintstones’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’, ‘SWAT Cats’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, ‘Tom and Jerry’ among many more. To watch the Cartoon Network premiere of ‘My Hero Academia’ audiences can mark their calendars for September 10, 2023.

