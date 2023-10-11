Hiten Tejwani talks about shooting in Kashmir: 'It is something different'

Srinagar, Oct 11 One of the most versatile actors of the industry, Hiten Tejwani is all set to star in romantic drama ‘Pashminna: Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, opened up on his character and spoke about his experience shooting in Kashmir.

The actor was present in Srinagar for the shooting of the show, and the promotions. Hiten wore a blue coloured three-piece suit set, and a white formal shirt.

Talking about his experience of the shoot of the show, Hiten said: “It has been very good. I have done shooting everywhere, but shooting in Kashmir is something different.”

“We shoot projects in Mumbai, that everyone can do. But shooting here in Kashmir, bringing the entire cast here, and showing this beauty and love of Kashmir to the audiences, is something different,” shared the actor.

Speaking about his role, Hiten shared: “My character Avinash Sharma has a past in Kashmir, he is a business mentor to Raghav (played by Nishant Malkani). Raghav’s entire family considers Avinash an important member of the family. Raghav gives importance to Avinash more than his father.”

“But when Raghav does something without asking Avinash, then there is something that starts. So this is what my character is: he can do anything to prove himself right. And I believe this is a normal human trait. If you want to prove yourself right then there are ways both right and wrong,” he said.

The ‘Kutumb’ fame actor further said: “Avinash has layers, he is complex and not straight. My character has no line. He can go anywhere and do anything, and that is something that I really enjoy.”

“There is no boundaries, you are free, you can play how much you want. The more well you play the more fine the character comes out. So, Avinash has many colours and layers,” added Hiten.

‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is set and shot in Kashmir bringing alive a love story between two people – Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma) and Raghav from very diverse walks of life.

A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna is the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of 'Pashminna' promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art.

With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake, the show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani.

It will air on Sony SAB from October 25.

