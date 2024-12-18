Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority increases nursing service for survivors

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): The Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority is currently reaching out to approximately 160 Holocaust survivors, who receive "Ezrat Zazulat" (Help Others) from the Ministry of Defense in the amount of 66 hours per month or more, and may be eligible for an additional 9 hours of weekly nursing care from the Authority, subject to an income and assets test.

Upon receipt and review of the survivors' answers, Holocaust survivors who are found eligible will receive the additional nursing hours in the same manner as they receive from the Ministry of Defense. This means that recipients of benefits through a nursing care provider will receive the additional hours through a nursing care provider, and recipients of benefits in cash will receive a payment in cash that will be transferred directly to their account by the Authority.

As a rule, the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors and the Claims Conference finance an additional 9 hours of nursing care per week for Holocaust survivors in nursing care, who belong to one of these three groups:

Recipients of a full nursing care allowance (not reduced due to income) from National Insurance with six dependency points or more;

Recipients of a special services allowance from National Insurance with 112per cent or 188 per cent, subject to income tests

Recipients of assistance from others from the Ministry of Defense in the amount of 66 monthly hours or more, subject to income tests. (ANI/TPS)

