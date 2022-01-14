Hong Kong airport suspends passenger transit services for 150 countries over Omicron variant

Hong Kong International Airport on Friday announced that it is suspendig passenger transit services for 150 countries in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Hong Kong International Airport updated its transit regulations on Friday to reflect a month-long suspension of services starting January 16 for people with recent travel history in 150 countries, Sputnik reported.

"In order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, from 16 January to 15 February 2022, passenger transfer/transit services via Hong Kong International Airport for any persons who have stayed in Group A specified place(s) in the past 21 days will be suspended," the Russian News Agency quoted the Hong Kong airport statement.

According to the airport's website, the Group A list currently includes 150 countries and territories, and Kyrgyzstan will be included on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

On January 5, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Hong Kong was on the verge of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Friday, Hong Kong has detected 58 Omicron cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hong Kong registered 12,829 COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths, the Russian News Agency reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

