Hong Kong convicts pro-democracy activists in city's largest national security case

Hong Kong, May 30 : In a significant verdict in what is said to be the city's largest national security case, the Hong Kong Court has convicted over a dozen pro-democracy activists of subversion charges on Thursday, reported CNN.

This decision comes regarding Hong Kong's largest national security trial since Beijing's sweeping crackdown on the city with its national security law.

The 14 politicians and activists were found guilty of "conspiracy to commit subversion" because of their involvement in organising an unofficial primary in 2020 to determine the candidates running for city council seats, according to CNN.

They were among the 47 defendants in what became known as the "Hong Kong 47" trial, a highly anticipated and historic prosecution conducted in accordance with a national security statute Beijing imposed on the city following widespread demonstrations against the government last year.

Notably, the defendants include seasoned politicians, elected lawmakers, young protest leaders, as well as academics, journalists and medical workers.

The majority of those on trial pleaded guilty during the prosecution phase, and they constituted a large portion of Hong Kong's now-demolished democratic movement, according to CNN.

However, 16 politicians and activists chose to contest the accusations and go through with a lengthy trial that lasted more than a year.

Earlier today, two were found not guilty and left the courtroom. The remaining 45 are still awaiting sentence, which could result in a maximum penalty of life in prison.

According to CNN, the decision taken provides one of the best views of how the national security law has completely changed the political climate in the city, almost eliminating dissent and destroying the once-permitted pro-democracy opposition.

Notably, independent media outlets have been shut and civic groups have dissolved after the national security law went into force in 2020.

Pro-Beijing loyalists currently make up the entire legislative of the city, with the majority of pro-democracy individuals either imprisoned or living abroad in exile.

Former journalist Gwyneth Ho, 33, and former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, 68, were among those who pleaded not guilty and were convicted on Thursday, reported CNN.

Gywneth Ho gained popularity for live-streaming an attack on pro-democracy protestors inside a tube station, whereas Kwok-hung also referred to as 'Long Hair', a left-wing activist, had started his lengthy political career by advocating against British colonial rule.

