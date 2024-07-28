Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai's legal bid to end national security trial

Hong Kong, July 28 : A Hong Kong court has rejected jailed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai's legal bid to end his ongoing national security trial, which is widely seen as politically motivated, VOA News reported.

Lai's legal team attempted to end the proceedings by stating that the prosecution did not have enough evidence. However, the court rejected the argument of Lai's lawyers, saying it believes prosecutors do have enough evidence to support the three charges against Lai, per VOA News report.

Judge Esther Toh, one of a panel of three hand-picked judges hearing the case, said, "Having considered all the submissions, we ruled that the first defendant [Lai] has a case to answer on all the charges."

Lai's national security trial, which started in Hong Kong in December 2023, is set to resume on November 20, when Lai is expected to present evidence, according to VOA News report.

The 76-year-old UK citizen has pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to plan with foreign forces and a less severe charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials. If pro-democracy publisher is convicted, he could face life in prison.

Press freedom groups have condemned Lai's trial, calling it a sham. US and UK governments have called for the immediate release of Jimmi Lai.

In a statement, Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, who leads Lai's international legal team, said, "The authorities have done all they can to silence Jimmy Lai. They have introduced a draconian law to criminalise dissent. They have shut down his newspaper. They have subjected him to a barrage of spurious prosecutions. And his current trial has been beset by repeated delays."

Lai is the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, which authorities closed in 2021. He is facing trial under Hong Kong's harsh national security law, which was implemented in 2020 and has resulted in a rapid deterioration in press freedom.

However, the authorities in Hong Kong and China have stressed that the national security law has fostered stability in Hong Kong. Officials in Hong Kong have insisted that Lai's trial is fair.

Jimmy Lai has been in solitary confinement for over three and a half years. He is serving a sentence of five years and nine months after he was convicted for violating a lease contract for Apple Daily's office.

Lai's son Sebastien voiced concern regarding the continued delays in what he termed his father's "show trial". In a statement, he said, "At a time when most people get to enjoy their retirement and spend time with family, my father is in solitary confinement in a Hong Kong prison."

He further said, "Now we learn of a four month delay within the trial itself, so this unfair process drags on even longer." Sebastien urged the UK government to take action to end the "farce" and secure his father's release.

He said, "My father should not be in prison in the first place. I implore the UK Government to take action to end this farce and secure my father's immediate release."

