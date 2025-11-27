Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 44, Nearly 300 Still Missing

A major rescue and firefighting operation continues in Hong Kong after a massive fire swept through a residential complex, killing at least 44 people and leaving around 300 missing. Emergency teams are still retrieving bodies as thick smoke surrounds the damaged structures. Authorities believe unsafe construction materials used during renovation work may have fuelled the flames, allowing the fire to spread rapidly. According to Reuters, investigators suspect foam insulation and scaffolding contributed to the disaster. The scene remains chaotic, with emergency alarms, blocked roads, and distressed families waiting anxiously for updates as fire crews work round-the-clock.

Police said the fire may have worsened due to hazardous renovation materials including foam panels and bamboo scaffolding installed around the towers. Images and videos showed heavy smoke and bright flames engulfing several buildings in the Wang Fuk Court estate in Tai Po on November 26, 2025. The death toll has risen to 44, and nearly 300 people are still unaccounted for. Authorities have arrested three senior officials from the construction firm responsible for the renovation on charges of manslaughter, as the investigation into possible negligence intensifies.

BBC reported that investigators discovered polystyrene boards blocking windows at the renovation site, a factor believed to have accelerated the spread of flames and smoke. Bamboo scaffolding and green mesh surrounding the towers may also have allowed the fire to jump across multiple buildings quickly. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than 15 hours across several 32-storey towers, with flames still visible on Thursday morning. While four blocks are partially stabilised, authorities say three remain extremely hazardous, slowing down access to residents believed to be trapped on upper floors.

Fire crews continued working overnight as search teams attempted to reach those stranded inside the high-rise buildings. Authorities confirmed that windows in another unaffected tower had also been sealed with foam by the same renovation company now under investigation. Hong Kong Police Superintendent Eileen Chung stated that investigators believe the firm acted with “gross negligence,” enabling the fire to spread uncontrollably. Two company directors and an engineering consultant have been detained while evidence is collected to determine accountability.

At least 45 survivors are in critical condition, and one firefighter has died during rescue efforts. This tragedy is now considered Hong Kong’s deadliest fire since World War II, surpassing the 1996 Kowloon blaze that killed 41 people. The damage has drawn comparisons to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London due to the scale and speed of destruction. Chief Executive John Lee said the immediate focus is extinguishing the remaining fire and rescuing those still trapped, while President Xi Jinping has called for an “all-out effort” to reduce further casualties.

The massive firefighting response has caused significant disruption across the city. Major roads remain blocked, traffic is severely affected, and 39 bus routes have been diverted. At least six schools were forced to shut on Thursday due to road closures and restricted access. The Hong Kong education bureau informed the BBC that 13 additional schools will suspend classes today. Temporary shelters have been set up for displaced families, and educational psychologists have been deployed to support affected children dealing with fear, displacement, and trauma following the disaster.