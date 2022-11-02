Hong Kong issues 3rd highest warning as tropical cyclone Nalgae nears

Hong Kong, Nov 2 The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday issued the third highest warning signal as tropical cyclone Nalgae is expected to move closest to the region in the evening, skirting within 150 km to the south.

Due to the tropical cyclone, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended, with all schools in Hong Kong closed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Social Welfare Department announced that all its affiliated welfare service units, child care centres, and elderly service centres have suspended their operation.

All hearings of the courts and tribunals on Wednesday has beene adjourned.

Community vaccination centres, stations, and the home inoculation service under the Covid-19 Vaccination Program have also suspended their services.

Trading in the securities market, including Stock Connect trading, and derivatives markets was suspended at 1.55 p.m., and there will be no after-hours trading session on Wednesday, according to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

The Home Affairs Department will open temporary shelters for people in need.

