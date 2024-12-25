Hong Kong issues arrest warrants against 6 pro-democratic activists

Hong Kong, December 25 : Hong Kong police have issued new arrest warrants for six pro-democracy activists living abroad, offering rewards of one million Hong Kong dollars for information that leads to their capture, according to a report by Voice of America.

The six activists are sought on charges including secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign entities. This action highlights how the Hong Kong government a special administrative region of China targets exiled activists in response to their activities.

Voice of America reported that the six individuals include Chloe Cheung, a 19-year-old activist with the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong; Carmen Lau, a former district councillor and current member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council; and Tony Chung, the former leader of the now-dissolved pro-independence group Studentlocalism.

Cheung expressed rage and stated, "Fear cannot restrain me. Suppression cannot silence me. I will wear this burden with pride and without fear."

Carmen Lau said, "I have always considered serving Hong Kongers and fighting for freedom and democracy my lifelong obligation. As a diaspora member and a Hong Konger, I swear to put our fight for Hong Kong before anything else, even before myself."

Voice of America further reported that the list also includes Chung Kim-wah, a former member of the independent polling group Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute; Joseph Tay, co-founder of the Canada-based organisation HongKonger Station; and YouTuber Victor Ho.

With the latest arrest warrants, the total number of individuals wanted has risen to 19.

On the other hand, the Hong Kong government also ordered the cancellation of passports for seven "fugitives," including Kwok, the leader of the Hong Kong Democracy Council; Siu, a well-known activist; and Frances Hui, a member of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong. The passports of former Hong Kong lawmakers Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok were also revoked, as reported by Voice of America.

