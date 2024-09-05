Hong Kong issues major warning as typhoon Yagi draws near

Hong Kong, Sep 5 The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Northeast Gale or Storm Signal on Thursday evening under the effect of super typhoon Yagi.

The No. 8 signal is the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons. The observatory said that the No. 8 signal will remain in force until at least noon on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been suspended, including the classes of all schools. To ensure students' safety, the Education Bureau of the HKSAR government announced that the classes of all-day schools will remain suspended on Friday.

Outdoor light and music show "A Symphony of Lights" across the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong has been called off Thursday night. People have been urged to avoid visiting country parks.

Several airlines have announced some flights on Friday will be cancelled or rescheduled.

Yagi is the Japanese word for goat and for the constellation of Capricornus, a mythical creature that is half goat, half fish. It has more than doubled its strength since devastating northern Philippines earlier this week.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 209 kph (130 mph) near its eye, Yagi registers as the world's second-most powerful tropical cyclone in 2024 so far, after the Category 5 Atlantic hurricane Beryl.

