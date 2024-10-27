Hong Kong Journalists raise concerns as ex-'Stand News' editors are sentenced for seditious publications

Hong Kong, October 27 : Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, former editors in chief of the now-defunct 'Stand News,' were sentenced on Thursday for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications."

Chung received a 21-month prison sentence, while Lam was sentenced to 11 months but was released due to health issues, having already served his time in pre-trial detention.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) condemned the convictions, stating they reflect a troubling decline in press freedom within the territory. The association expressed concern over the implications for media workers, highlighting the dangers they face while fulfilling their journalistic responsibilities.

The prosecution of Chung and Lam has had a detrimental impact on the Hong Kong journalism landscape, as 'Stand News' was forced to cease operations following the freezing of its assets. This abrupt shutdown resulted in numerous journalists losing their jobs.

HKJA criticised the use of sedition and national security laws against individuals exercising their rights and conducting journalism in line with Hong Kong's Basic Law.

They noted that while media must operate within legal frameworks, the current environment has significantly restricted the types of issues and commentary that can be reported compared to previous years.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of clarity from prosecutors and the judiciary regarding what constitutes sedition in journalism. This ambiguity exacerbates fears among journalists, hindering their ability to carry out their constitutionally protected duties effectively.

During the trial, prosecutors expanded the scope of their case by scrutinising a wide range of 'Stand News' content and questioning former reporters about their articles' wording and intentions. This has contributed to an alarming trend of self-censorship among media outlets in Hong Kong.

China's repression of journalists involves arbitrary detentions, extensive surveillance, harsh penalties, forced self-censorship, severe reporting restrictions, and intimidation tactics that often extend to journalists' families and associates.

Physical violence and harassment are also used to control information and silence dissent.

The HKJA reiterated the importance of safeguarding national security while also allowing journalists and society to express themselves freely. They argue that press freedom is essential for maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity, stability, and international reputation, despite official claims to the contrary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor