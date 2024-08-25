Hong Kong laws behind massive decline in media freedom: Report

Hong Kong, August 25 : The press freedom in Hong Kong has reached its lowest level in at least 11 years, Voice of America (VOA) reported, citing the latest survey of its members and the public by the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA).

The survey says a major factor behind the decline is the introduction of Article 23 this year, which penalises anything deemed as sedition or external interference.

The law has "more severe restrictions on media" than previously existed, Selina Cheng, chair of the HKJA, said.

It includes substantially tougher penalties for sedition, which Cheng described as "the main legislation that's been used against speech and media work" since the implementation of a new National Security Law in 2020.

The findings are part of an annual survey by the HKJA in conjunction with the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, VOA reported. The journalists association sent surveys to 979 members, and the research institute collected opinions from 1,000 randomly selected phone interviews.

Both groups surveyed were asked to rank press freedom in Hong Kong. The 250 journalists who responded to the survey ranked it at 25 out of 100, with 100 being a perfect score. It is the lowest ranking since the annual survey was started 11 years ago. The public score came in at 42.

The survey findings came the same week that Hong Kong denied a work visa to journalist Haze Fan.

According to the survey, 92 per cent journalists who responded to the survey indicated press freedom had "significantly" been impacted by the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, known as Article 23.

The law enacted in March prohibits acts of treason, secession, sedition, subversion and theft of state secrets, and prevents foreign political organizations from conducting activities or establishing ties with local political bodies in Hong Kong.

Penalties for sedition under the new law increased from two to seven years, or 10 years if a foreign force is involved.

Authorities have insisted that journalists are safe to carry out what they call "legitimate" reporting activities. But critics say the vaguely worded legislation creates uncertainty for journalists, as reported by VOA.

Cheng said the law's reference to the wide nature of state secrets is a matter of concern. The law is using Beijing's definition of state secrets, according to Human Rights Watch.

Under Article 23, what is deemed a state secret "encompasses [a] pretty wide spectrum of things, including information about the economy, technology, society, and so on," Cheng said.

"It could be that the government considers the findings of a think tank or an academic institution a state secret, then that would become a crime of national security," she said.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the HKJA survey, claiming Hong Kong's national security laws are not meant to target journalists who do not break the law.

Cheng noted that only about a quarter of HKJA members responded to the survey this year, which could be a sign of how the media environment is declining.

"The response rate is not great and is a reflection of the sort of self-censorship even when it comes to discussing or reflecting reporters' views on press freedom," she said.

"At some organisations that might be seen as more pro-Beijing or pro-government reporters, the contact people we have at those organisations will worry if they might face retaliation if they send out [the] HKJA questionnaire. I think people are scared to do it, because they're afraid of retaliation," she added.

Journalists also highlighted overt calls for journalists to use caution in their reporting.

In a note to columnists at the pro-Beijing Ming Pao newspaper, chief editor Lau Chung-Yung urged people to be "prudent" and "law abiding" in their writing. His note was posted on social media on August 15 by one of the paper's columnists.

Johan Nylander, a Swedish journalist in Hong Kong, said it is no surprise that press freedom is at a new low.

"The national security law and Article 23 have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and self-censorship among many reporters and media companies," he said.

"It's quite clear where the trend is going. The situation regarding press freedom is very depressing in Hong Kong, and nothing indicates that it will get better anytime soon."

Notably, media groups such as the HKJA have been criticised by authorities and Chinese state media for allegedly having links to activist organisations, as reported by VOA.

But Wishart said it was important for the HKJA to continue.

"It's important that the HKJA and other organisations continue to monitor the state of press freedom in Hong Kong and that media professionals continue to respond to these surveys," he said.

Hong Kong's ranking on the World Press Freedom Index has declined rapidly since the national security law was enacted in 2020.

It currently ranks 135 out of 180 on the Reporters Without Borders index, where number 1 represents the best environment. In 2019, the year before the national security law took effect, Hong Kong ranked 73, according to VOA.

