Hong Kong releases preliminary report on Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 747 crash

Hong Kong [China], November 19 : Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has released its preliminary report on the October 20 Emirates SkyCargo freighter crash, confirming that the Boeing 747-481 BDSF veered off the runway seconds after touchdown following an autobrake alert in the cockpit. Two airport security staff were killed in the crash.

The preliminary report, published on November 18, provides early factual findings from the investigation into flight UAE9788, operated by ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates SkyCargo.

According to the report, the aircraft landed on Runway 07L at 03:52 am on October 20 with the co-pilot as Pilot Flying and the captain as Pilot Monitoring. Soon after touchdown, while the aircraft was decelerating, an "AUTOBRAKES" message appeared on the EICAS (Engine Indication and Crew Alerting System).

Following the alert, the captain took control from the co-pilot.

Moments later, the aircraft veered sharply to the left, exiting the runway near Taxiway C6.

The Boeing 47 then collided with a stationary airport security ground vehicle, pushing it into the sea. The aircraft also crossed the perimeter area, destroying meteorological sensor arrays, signage and part of the airport's fence.

The freighter was destroyed entirely, with its tail section separating during the impact sequence. All four crew members survived. However, the two security staff inside the ground vehicle died, one on the spot and the other later in the hospital.

The AAIA said weather conditions were suitable for landing, with visibility above 10 km. All navigation, communication and air traffic control systems at the airport were functioning normally. There were no reports of debris or obstructions on the runway.

Air Traffic Control had cleared UAE9788 to land and instructed the crew to "keep their speed up" after touchdown due to traffic flow. The crew acknowledged, saying they would "try their best".

The report notes that the aircraft took off with allowable Minimum Equipment List (MEL) items, including, A hydraulic system cockpit indication issue corrected earlier in the day and number 4 engine thrust reverser inoperative.

The AAIA has not yet determined whether this engine surge contributed to the runway excursion.

Emirates earlier confirmed that the aircraft was wet-leased from ACT Airlines and expressed condolences to the families of the two airport employees killed. The airline stated it is fully cooperating with investigators.

The AAIA said the document is intended to update the aviation industry and general public, and should be treated as tentative until the full investigation is completed.

"The investigation team is conducting a detailed analysis of the data and information collected in order to determine the circumstances and causes of this accident, with a view to preventing a recurrence in conjunction with identifying areas for further investigation or lines of inquiry to follow up," an AAIA spokesperson said.

The AAIA, which functions under the Transport and Logistics Bureau, is responsible for civil aircraft accident probes under Hong Kong's Civil Aviation (Investigation of Accidents) Regulations and ICAO standards.

