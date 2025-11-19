"Honoured to showcase IAF's competence on global stage": Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh at Dubai Air Show 2025

Dubai [UAE], November 19 : Indian Air Force Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh of the Surya Kiran aerobatics team said that representing India at the Dubai Air Show 2025 was a great honour, as the team showcased its professionalism and flying skills on a global stage.

Speaking to ANI, the Wing Commander said, "It was a great privilege and honour to represent India on a global platform like the Dubai Air Show 2025. It is a great opportunity for us to show our competence as an Air Force. We do not just represent the Tricolour but also the professional grit and determination of each one of us back home. It is a great feeling and a matter of honour."

The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) stunned with its manoeuvres and aerobatics during the second day of the Dubai Airshow, as it did during the first day of the airshow at Dubai Al Maktoum airport.

Additionally, the Indian Air Force performed with the LCA Tejas, pulling high manoeuvres during its flying display. The static display of Tejas also drew a large audience, who adored the jet.

Earlier, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari said the Indian Air Force (IAF) expects strong interest from foreign buyers in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Dubai Air Show 2025.

Speaking at the India Pavilion, he said India's participation is about the growing defence cooperation between the two countries at multiple levels.

Air Marshal Tiwari told ANI, "We sent the Tejas as well as the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team on the request of the UAE authorities. We have an excellent cooperation with them, both at the strategic level as well as the service level."

He also noted that the Tejas had participated in the Dubai Air Show earlier and had drawn global attention during its previous displays.

"Tejas has come here and participated before. The interest shown was tremendous. We are expecting that the display this year also will cater to great expectations, not only for the local population but also for the visitors, to at least showcase the capabilities of the aircraft," he said.

India is buying close to 200 Tejas aircraft, and the Vice Chief said this scale of induction also sends a strong message to international partners.

"Just as we are buying almost 200 of these platforms, I am sure it will generate great interest here," he added.

The Air Force contingent landed at Al Maktoum Airbase for the Dubai Air Show on Saturday.

The event is being held from November 17 to 21, and over 100 Air Forces are participating.

The event, as per a prior IAF statement, is aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational edge, and at fostering military and business cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor