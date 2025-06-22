"Hope it will lead to a better future for Middle East": Israeli President thanks US after "precision" strikes in Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 : Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, thanked US President Donald Trump for the "brave step" taken by the United States of America in conducting strikes on three nuclear sites of Iran.

Herzog said that the strikes show how the principles of 'liberty, responsibility and security' have triumphed, with the American action resulting as a brave step towards the security and safety of the world.

He expressed hope that the action would help fasten the release of Israeli hostages and lead to a better future in West Asia.

Herzog wrote on X, "In the pages of human history, this is a moment when the principles of liberty, responsibility, and security have triumphed. A decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope. Thank you, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Thank you, United States of America. This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza."

https://x.com/Isaac_Herzog/status/1936627914105106599 \

His remarks follow after Trump announced that United States conducted "massive precision strikes" on the three key nuclear facilities in Iran- Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Trump also threatened of retaliation if peace is not achieved soon in Iran.

The Embassy of Iran in India acknowledged that the sites had been hit and called it "savage aggressionan act in violation of international laws", stressing particularly on the NPT. It further accused the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of indifference and complicity and said that it expects the international community to condemn these actions.

As per a report in the CNN citing a US official, the US used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen "bunker buster" bombs on the Fordow nuclear site. Navy submarines fired 30 TLAM cruise missiles at two other sites, Natanz and Isfahan, and a B2 dropped two bunker busters on Natanz.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

