"Hoping for important investments from Japan in Madhya Pradesh": MP CM Mohan Yadav at state Road Show in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], January 28 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state exported goods worth USD 92.8 million to Japan in 2023-24 and expressed hope for important investments from Japan in Madhya Pradesh.

In his address at an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh organised in Tokyo on Tuesday, he said, "Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is moving towards the strength of a new economic future in front of the world, which is moving forward not only with all its resources but also on the basis of the spirit of world fraternity. Japan has been associated with the tradition of Gautam Buddha for thousands of years and we come from the land of Buddha, which always has a special relationship with Japan since past times."

He praised Japan for its resilience and emerging from the devastating earthquakes and natural disasters. He also talked about ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh in trade sector.

Praising Japan for its rich history, Mohan Yadav said, "In today's entire event, I thank India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, who has played a big role in connecting people from all types of business houses associated with the industry. Japan has a very rich history from ancient times to modern times. Japan has a very rich history from ancient times to modern times. I also salute and congratulate the resilience of Japan which has emerged from the devastating earthquakes and natural disasters, which has made Japan stand out in front of the world.... In terms of trade and investment, Japan's relations with Madhya Pradesh are very different."

"Especially with regard to Japan, if I talk about the goods exported from Madhya Pradesh, then products made of aluminum. Organic Chemicals, Nuclear Reactors, Boiler, Machinery, Mechanical Equipment, Pharmaceutical Products. In 2023-24, Madhya Pradesh exported goods worth USD 92.8 million to Japan. Businesses related to Japan's manufacturing sector and other sectors, through this interactive session, we are hoping for important investments from Japan in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Highlighting the growth of Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in India in terms of area with a population of 8.5 crores...The economy of Madhya Pradesh has grown threefold in nearly a decade, which we have targeted to double in five years after the formation of our government and especially for all these reasons, our own capital expenditure and government expenditure, compared to this year, we have increased 19 per cent on the basis of previous years, which is a sign of the increasing progress of any state. In the last five years, we have increased our export efforts, in which Madhya Pradesh has exported goods worth 65,000 crore in two 2024."

He stated that the Madhya Pradesh government is changing policies and making very favourable policies. He assured investors that government is open to consider new policies according to every investor.

He said, "My competent officers have spoken extensively about all the issues of industrial potential, such as in the energy sector, in the mining sector, in the education sector, MSME sector, in the heavy industry sector. We are changing many of our policies and making very favorable policies. Based on this, we have created a favorable environment across the country. In the world too, people's interest in Madhya Pradesh has increased. But I have come with them today because even after these policies, if needed, then the government is open to consider it according to every investor."

He expressed happiness over the equal rise in all sectors like Food Park, IT Park, Spice Park, Plastic Park, Medical Device Park, Solar Equipment Park, Footwear Park, EV Park, Pharma Park, Textile Park, Garments, Semiconductor units etc. He noted that special policies introduced by Madhya Pradesh government has attracted big investors in large sectors, especially in garment, logistics, EV, food processing, ethanol, IT, pharma, medical devices.

Speaking on the Global Investors Summit, he said, "Through the Global Investors Summit, the Prime Minister will be visiting Bhopal on February 24-25. Our different sectors like I mentioned earlier, based on these, different seminars will also organised. Even when it comes to the possibility of investment, there is a possibility of Japan to collaborate with us on a large scale."

Calling for collaboration between Japan and Madhya Pradesh in skill development, he said, "Another sector which we can talk about is our skill development in which we have great potential. By installing IT, engineering colleges, ITI polytechnics, youth and intellectual abilities are available on a large scale, based on which, we can work together with each other. Our universities can collaborate with your universities here."

During the interactive session, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, highlighted Madhya Pradesh's geographic position as a hub for growth, industrial development and innovation.

He said, "Madhya Pradesh is not just geographically located in the heart of India but is also positioned strategically as a hub for growth, industrial development, and innovation. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister, it has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing states, attracting investments across diverse sectors, including agriculture, textiles, information technology, infrastructure, and more."

He noted Madhya Pradesh offers investment potential in various key sectors, including renewable energy, agriculture and food processing. He said Madhya Pradesh offers opportunities to develop eco-tourism and heritage tourism infrastructure.

Highlighting the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment potential in several key sectors, including Agriculture and Food Processing, Renewable Energy, the state is India's one of the largest producer of renewable energy and offers attractive incentives for investments in solar and wind energy. With abundant raw materials and skilled labor, MP presents an ideal destination for Japanese investments in textile technology and manufacturing. Blessed with rich cultural heritage and world-class wildlife sanctuaries, Madhya Pradesh offers opportunities to develop eco-tourism and heritage tourism infrastructure."

Sibi George said that Madhya Pradesh is keen to attract investment from Japanese sectors like electronics, automobiles, robotics, renewable energy, and healthcare. He stated that Madhya Pradesh represents a thriving consumer market.

He said, "Madhya Pradesh represents a thriving consumer market. But what truly sets MP apart is its robust infrastructure, reform-oriented governance, and focus on industrial growth. Located at the center of India, MP offers unparalleled logistical and transportation advantages. The state is connected to all major industrial corridors, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). MP boasts of many industrial clusters and special economic zones (SEZs) catering to diverse industries such as auto components, textiles, and pharmaceuticals."

"The Pithampur Industrial Cluster, known as the "Detroit of India," is a shining example of its manufacturing prowess. The state is also ranked among the top achievers in India's Ease of Doing Business Index. Investor-centric policies, a single-window clearance system, and stable governance make MP a business-friendly destination," he added.

He noted that India and Japan have a "long standing partnership" with the relationship rooted in shared values of democracy, peace and mutual respect. He said that 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, signed by PM Narendra Modi and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Emphasising the ties between India and Japan, he said, "India and Japan have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, with our relationship rooted in shared values of democracy, peace, and mutual respect. The series of recent high-level visits from India to Japan highlight the vibrant India and Japan bilateral exchanges and the depth and strength of our partnership. This strong G-G partnership has resulted in a vibrant B-B co-operation, strong people-people connect and has emerged into what we call a strategic partnership. This year marks the Tenth anniversary of the signing of the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which was signed by PM Modi and late PM Abe."

He called on all the participants of the interactive session to attend the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held on February 24-25, 2025, in Bhopal. He urged Japanese companies present today to explore Madhya Pradesh's unique opportunities, supported by its progressive policies and dynamic leadership and assured them of his "unwavering support" at each step.

