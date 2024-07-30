Host of foreign dignitaries in Iran for President Pezeshkian's inauguration

Tehran, July 30 Presidents, Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and other senior leaders of various countries have reached Iran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday evening.

According to Iran, 10 delegations headed by the Presidents and Prime Ministers, 15 delegations headed by the presiding officers of Parliaments, 16 delegations headed by Vice Presidents, Deputy Prime Ministers, Vice Presidents of Parliaments and Ministers, 17 delegations headed by special envoys, as well as Secretary Generals and Ambassadors and 12 delegations, headed by resident or non-resident ambassadors of the countries, will participate in the inauguration ceremony in the hall of the Islamic Council.

Among the dignitaries that arrived were Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Ministers Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Hussein Arnous of Syria, and Manuel Marrero Cruz of Cuba.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati, Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora have also reached the country to attend the ceremony.

India is being represented by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead his country's delegation.

Among other foreign leaders that are participating are Qatar's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Kazakhstan Senate Chairman Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly, Malaysia's House of Representatives Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul, and Senegal National Assembly's President Amadou Mame Diop,

Hamas' Head of the Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhalah, and Yemen’s Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam are also in Tehran to participate in the ceremony.

Most of the visiting foreign leaders have held meetings with Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Pezeshkian, and Majles Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

