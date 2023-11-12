Hostages and Missing Families Forum to sue top Hamas leaders in ICJ for Oct 7 attacks

Tel Aviv, Nov 12 The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a body formed for bringing the 239 people kidnapped by Hamas militants back home, is planning to file a law suit in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Thelaw suit will be filed against top functionaries of the Hamas terror organisation for the massacre, mayhem, kidnap and rape carried out by the Hamas terrorists on October 7 inside the Israeli province.

According to those who are in the know of things, the law suit will include charges like genocide, war crimes as also crimes against humanity.

The families forum is painfully compiling the video footages of the October 7 crime and is documenting the details in a systematic and professional manner so that the case is taken up at the earliest.

The group is planning to include countries whose citizens were also kidnapped during the attack, including countries like the US, the UK, France and Germany.

The forum is also putting pressure on the government to bring back those who were kidnapped on October 7. A massive rally was conducted on Saturday at Tel Aviv in which former Israel President, Reuven Rivlin participated.

