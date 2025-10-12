"Hostages are going to live their lives thanks to US": VP Vance

Washington DC [US], October 12 : US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday expressed his pride about the fact that President Donald Trump's Gaza peace deal was accepted.

Vance said that the Israeli hostages will be free thanks to the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Vice President Vance on the historic peace deal in Gaza: "It's an amazing thing...We should be proud of this team, we should be proud of our country, because these hostages are going to live their lives thanks to what the United States of America did"."

https://x.com/VP/status/1977383054147526804

"Muslims and Jews and Christians all seem unified that it's a really good thing for the world... and it happened because of President Trump's leadership. If we can build a sustainable peace, I'm 100% sure Americans will be safer because of it," Vance said, in a video reposted from a White House response account.

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1977391666425155806

"It's a great morning... These hostages should be at home in the next 24 hours," he added.

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1977378911441883236

Taylor Van Kirk, Vance's Press Secretary quoted him as saying, "The lesson here is that Donald Trump refused to go down the failed, traditional diplomatic pathway. He cut his own Trump diplomatic pathway, and because of that, it was successful."

https://x.com/VPPressSec/status/1977379091796951536

Vance also clarified that the US does not intend to have troops at Central Command, and the team will just monitor the terms of the ceasefire.

"We already have troops at Central Command... They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire... The idea that we're going to have troops on the ground in Gaza, in Israel, that is NOT our intention that is not our plan. There was a bit of a misreporting there," he said.

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1977373039516852511

"This is a remarkable achievement from an administration that really chose a nonconventional path to diplomacy... these 20 hostages are going to come home to their families... It's a great thing, and I'm very excited about it. It shows what happens when you go outside the traditional, failed diplomatic roots and actually try something new," Vance reposted.

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1977371914898227424

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1977370198857392432

Vance further lauded Trump for uniting Israel with Gulf Arab nations.

He said, "Trump has done something that no other world leader has been able to do: unite the Israelis with the Gulf Arab states for a common objective... to bring the hostages home, to stop the war, and to build the kind of long-term settlement that... can bring a lasting peace."

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1977365328695812263

Bulldozers begin clearing the rubble in Gaza City after two years of war as tens of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians return to devastated towns and cities in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Preparations are under way for a Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt's city of Sharm el-Sheikh with US President Donald Trump expected to attend.

As per Al Jazeera, the conflict has killed at least 67,806 people and wounded 170,066 since October 2023. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

