"Hostility towards India being manufactured by extremists," says ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina; blames Yunus-led interim govt

New Delhi [India], December 22 : With Bangladesh grappling with unrest after a fresh spell of violence last week, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mounted a strong critique of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of empowering extremist elements, stoking anti-India sentiment and weakening democratic structures, developments she said endanger both domestic stability and regional security.

In an email interview with ANI, addressing concerns over growing hostility towards India and the safety of Indian diplomats, Hasina alleged that recent tensions were deliberately engineered. "This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime," she said.

Referring to incidents targeting Indian and domestic institutions, she added, "These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced me and my family to flee for our lives." She further alleged that Yunus had "placed such figures in positions of power and released convicted terrorists from prison."

Hasina said New Delhi's worries about the security of its diplomatic staff were well-founded. "A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors," she said.

On the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) verdict against her, Hasina dismissed the ruling as politically driven. "This verdict has nothing to do with justice and everything to do with political elimination," she said.

Alleging procedural unfairness, she added, "I was denied the right to defend myself, and denied lawyers of my choosing. The tribunal was used to perpetrate a witch hunt of the Awami League."

Despite these allegations, Hasina said she continued to believe in Bangladesh's constitutional foundations. "My faith is not lost in Bangladesh's institutions, however. Our constitutional tradition is strong, and when legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail," she said.

Questioning the credibility of the February elections, from which the Awami League has been barred, Hasina said, "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation."

She claimed that, "Yunus governs without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people, and now he seeks to ban the party that has been elected nine times by popular mandate."

Warning of large-scale voter exclusion, Hasina said, "Historically, when Bangladeshis cannot vote for their preferred party, they do not vote at all. So millions will be effectively disenfranchised if this ban on the Awami League is maintained," adding that any administration formed under such conditions "will lack the moral authority to govern."

Reiterating her long-standing political stance, Hasina said, "My past, present and future have always been tied to the safety and security of Bangladesh, and I wish to see my country elect a leader with the authority to rule."

Responding to renewed calls for her extradition after the ICT verdict, Hasina said the demands were politically motivated. "These growing demands you reference come only from an increasingly desperate and adrift Yunus administration," she said, again referring to the proceedings as "a politically-motivated kangaroo tribunal."

She acknowledged India's continued support, saying she was "heartened and grateful for the solidarity that India continues to show in maintaining its hospitality for me," and noted that this approach had been backed "by all of India's political parties."

Explaining her departure from Bangladesh, Hasina said, "I left Bangladesh to prevent further bloodshed, not out of fear of facing justice." Rejecting current calls for her return, she added, "You cannot demand my return to face my political assassination."

She reiterated her legal challenge to the interim leadership, stating, "I am confident an independent court would acquit me."

"When Bangladesh has a legitimate government and an independent judiciary, I will gladly return to the country I have served all my life," she said.

On the strain in India-Bangladesh ties, including Dhaka's move to summon the Indian envoy, Hasina placed responsibility on the interim administration. "The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making," she said.

She accused it of adopting an adversarial posture towards India, failing to protect minorities and allowing extremist influence in policymaking.

Highlighting bilateral ties, Hasina said, "India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades," adding that the relationship was "deep and fundamental" and would "outlast any temporary government."

Referring to the killing of Sharif Usman Hadi, Hasina said the incident illustrated the prevailing breakdown of law and order. "This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus," she said.

"Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it," she added.

She said persistent instability undermines Bangladesh's standing abroad. "When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses," Hasina said.

On the growing role of Islamist forces, Hasina said, "I share this concern, as do the millions of Bangladeshis who prefer the safe, secular state we once were."

She alleged that Yunus had "placed extremists in cabinet positions, released convicted terrorists from prison, and allowed groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life."

"This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability," she said, adding, "The secular character of Bangladeshi politics was one of our greatest strengths."

Responding to remarks by some Bangladeshi leaders referencing the Siliguri Corridor or "Chicken's Neck," Hasina termed such statements "dangerous and irresponsible."

"No serious leader would threaten a neighbour upon whom Bangladesh depends for trade, transit, and regional stability," she said.

Emphasising that such views did not reflect public opinion, she said, "These voices do not represent the Bangladeshi people," and expressed confidence that "once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end."

On signs of closer Pakistan-Bangladesh engagement, Hasina said Bangladesh had traditionally adhered to "friendship to all, malice toward none," but criticised the interim leadership's actions.

"Yunus has no mandate to realign Bangladesh's foreign policy," she said, adding that he had "no right to make strategic decisions that could impact generations."

Reiterating her broader position, Hasina said, "Once Bangladeshis can vote freely again, our foreign policy will return to serving our national interests," while asserting that India-Bangladesh relations were "fundamental and will endure long after this interim government is gone."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor