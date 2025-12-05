Hotel staff requests for photo, Putin obliges: Russian media

New Delhi/Moscow Dec 5 Just before wrapping up his landmark visit to India Friday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin posed for a photograph with several members of the staff at the hotel he was putting up in New Delhi, Russian media reported.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin couldn't refuse some of the staff at the Indian hotel where he was staying during his two-day state visit to India, and posed for a photo with them," Russia's leading Tass news agency reported citing a video posted by travelling journalist on his Telegram channel where the Russian President is seen getting photographed with staff members of the hotel where he stayed during his two-day State Visit to the Indian capital.

"After posing for a group photo with the hotel representatives, the Russian leader responded to their grateful cries with an appropriate response and bid farewell. Those who had received the photo with the Russian president immediately began examining the resulting images on the photographers' cameras," the report added.

A State reception was hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu in honour of the Russian leader just before the conclusion of his visit.

Earlier in the day, Putin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm and cordial welcome extended to the visiting delegation, stating that he has established a "close working and personal contact" with the Indian PM and together they "constantly monitor" the development of Russian-Indian cooperation in all its strategic areas.

"The talks we just concluded with our Indian colleagues, as well as our conversation last night with Mr. Modi in a one-on-one format at his home over dinner — I want to thank you again for this sign of attention — these talks were very useful, and took place in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, in the spirit of the especially privileged partnership between Russia and India," the Russian President stated after holding extensive talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"I would like to point out that the Prime Minister and I have established close working and personal contact. We met this year in September at the SCO summit, regularly communicate by telephone, and constantly monitor the development of Russian-Indian cooperation in all its strategic areas, as well as the progress of key bilateral projects," he added.

In their meeting, both leaders discussed all aspects of India-Russia relations which remain deep-rooted and multifaceted. They also reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia besides also discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Putin mentioned that both sides "deeply and thoroughly examined" the entire range of current issues of Russian-Indian multifaceted cooperation and exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues.

"The joint statement we adopted with Mr. Modi outlined priority objectives for further strengthening ties in politics and security, economics, trade, humanitarian affairs, and culture. As you have seen, a substantial package of intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and corporate agreements was also signed," he said.

The leaders witnessed exchange of several documents, including Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on Trade and Commerce; Migration and Mobility; Maritime Cooperation; Health and Food Safety; Fertilizers; Academic Exchanges; Media Cooperation; and, enhancing People-to-People ties.

