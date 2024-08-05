House collapse kills three in Egypt

Cairo, Aug 5 Three people were killed in a building collapse in the city of Shebin El-Kom in Menoufia Governorate, northern Egypt, according to a statement by local authorities.

Civil protection and ambulance teams were dispatched to the site for rescue and search operations on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

A security cordon was imposed around the area, and adjacent houses were evacuated in preparation for the removal of the rubble.

The Governor of Menoufia, Ibrahim Abu Limon, stated that a restoration order had been issued for the building, but the owner did not carry out the necessary work.

This led the governorate to issue a removal order, which was also not implemented by the landlord.

Further details are awaited.

