Houthi attacks in Red Sea preventing food, medicine from reaching vulnerable populations: US State Secy

Washington, DC [US], April 19 : US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Friday highlighted that the attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists on commercial ships in the Red Sea are preventing food and medicine from reaching vulnerable populations.

Stressing concerns about the shipping of products through the Red Sea, US State Secretary Blinken, along with the other G7 countries, reaffirmed commitments to defend freedom of navigation.

"Attacks by the Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea are preventing food and medicine from reaching vulnerable populations. My G7 counterparts and I reaffirmed our commitment to defending freedom of navigation," US State Secretary posted on X.

The Houthi attacks on commercial vessels on Red Sea trade routes started in mid-November, with the group linking the disruptions to its demand for an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza and the delivery of aid to Palestinians 'under siege'.

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

The US and UK launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Central Command forces successfully engaged two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas in Yemen.

Notably, the UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region.

These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.

Emphasising the tensions in the Red Sea, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is a matter of concern for India.

On being asked if India has discussed the situation in Red Sea with other major powers, and what is New Delhi's policy on the issue, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal in a weekly presser said, "It is a matter of concern, not just for us, but for several international players. We have been discussing this with our interlocutors...the French President was here, with Iran when our External Affairs Minister travelled there, and also with the UAE President when he was here."

The MEA spokesperson also highlighted that the Indian Navy is also active, and providing support to several vessels, not only in India but in other nations as well.

