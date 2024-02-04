Houthi camps in Yemen's capital hit by airstrikes: Residents

Sanaa, Feb 4 Houthi camps in Yemen's capital Sanaa have been reportedly hit by airstrikes.

The airstrikes on Saturday night hit camps around Sanaa, and the sound of many fighter jets could be heard in downtown Sanaa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local residents.

The explosions occurred in the northern and southern mountains surrounding the capital, added the residents.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said "US-British aggression" launched airstrikes on targets in the capital city on Saturday night.

The US-British maritime coalition did not comment on the strikes. However, US media quoted unnamed military officials who said the US army hit over 30 Houthis on Saturday in various locations in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The officials claimed the airstrikes were part of the response to the drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan last week.

--IANS

