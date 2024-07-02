Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships

Sanaa, July 2 Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching attacks against four cargo ships belonging to the US, Britain, and Israel.

"The first operation was carried out by several cruise missiles, targeting the Israeli ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, and the hit was accurate and direct", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The second operation was carried out by several ballistic and cruise missiles, targeting the American oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea for the second time this week," he said, adding the third operation targeted the British ship Anvil Point in the Indian Ocean with several cruise missiles "accurately and directly".

"The fourth operation was carried out by several cruise missiles, targeting the ship Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean Sea," he said, vowing to launch more such attacks until Israel stops its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been conducting drone and missile attacks on "Israeli-linked" ships, claiming these actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians in war-ridden Gaza.

In response, the US and Britain launched a military operation in January, conducting air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This intervention has led the Houthi group to expand its targeting to include American and British commercial and military ships.

