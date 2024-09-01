Houthis claim responsibility for attacking cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Sanaa, Sep 1 Yemen's Houthi group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a cargo ship named "Groton" in the Gulf of Aden.

"In support of the Palestinians and Hamas, we carried out a military operation targeting the ship Groton in the Gulf of Aden because of its company's dealings with Israel," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired on Saturday by Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

He said bomb-laden drones and missiles were used in the attack and that "the hit was accurate", Xinhua news agency reported.

Sarea added that it was the second time his group had targeted the vessel in August, with the first attack occurring on August 3, and warned of more attacks on cargo ships.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported on Friday on social media platform X that it had received a report of an attack on a cargo ship 130 nautical miles east of Yemen's southern port city of Aden. It said two missiles exploded near the vessel, and all crew members were safe and proceeding to the next port of call.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted what they describe as "Israeli-linked" cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen since late 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government out of the capital, Sanaa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor