Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on US ship
By IANS | Published: March 7, 2024 03:05 AM2024-03-07T03:05:10+5:302024-03-07T03:10:08+5:30
Sanaa, March 7 Yemen's armed Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack against a US cargo ...
Sanaa, March 7 Yemen's armed Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack against a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, which caused fire on the ship, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.
"We attacked the US True Confidence ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of appropriate marine missiles, and the hit was accurate, causing fire on the ship," Sarea said in the statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.
"The attack came after the ship's crew rejected warning messages from the naval forces," he added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app