Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on US ship

Sanaa, March 7 Yemen's armed Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack against a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, which caused fire on the ship, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

"We attacked the US True Confidence ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of appropriate marine missiles, and the hit was accurate, causing fire on the ship," Sarea said in the statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"The attack came after the ship's crew rejected warning messages from the naval forces," he added.

