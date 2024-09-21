How a 1993 US programme shaped PM Modi's global vision

New Delhi, Sep 21 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to the US on Saturday to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future', his long-standing relationship with America was brought into focus.

In a detailed post on X, Modi Archive revisited his first significant exposure to the US, which began nearly 30 years ago, in 1993.

At that time, the US State Department and the American Council of Young Political Leaders invited Narendra Modi, then a relatively unknown BJP 'karyakarta' (worker) from Gujarat, for a special programme in Washington, DC.

The programme, which took place between July 10 and 23, 1993, provided "young Indian politician" Narendra Modi with an opportunity to engage with US political leaders, senior officials, policymakers, and industry representatives.

"From an early age, Narendra Modi was driven by a strong curiosity to understand India and the world better. He strived to absorb the best practices the world had to offer wherever he travelled, bringing these learnings back to India," the Modi Archive post read.

This early exposure was part of Narendra Modi's lifelong commitment to understanding global practices and applying those learnings back home.

During this visit, he met with various prominent Congressmen, Senators, Governors, and Mayors, gaining valuable insights and exposure to American politics, foreign policy, and governance.

His itinerary also included significant cultural and historical sites, such as the Pentagon City, Andrews Air Force Base, Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, and the Crazy Horse Memorial Mountain.

In Houston, Narendra Modi toured the Houston Medical Centre, which is one of the largest in the world, and visited NASA's Space Centre Houston, which further broadened his understanding of technological advancements and innovation.

A meeting with Native Americans in South Dakota also allowed him to gain a deeper appreciation of indigenous cultures.

Narendra Modi has often acknowledged how this trip helped shape his political thinking and allowed him to absorb valuable lessons, which he later applied during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and eventually as the Prime Minister of India.

This early interaction with the US values set the stage for his enduring engagement with the Western country, which continues to evolve as he represents India on the global stage.

