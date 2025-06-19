How Much Is Israel Spending on Missile Defence Per Night in War With Iran?

The conflict between Israel and Iran has been escalated and now, the US is jumping in to attack nuclear facilities in Tehran. Donald Trump has approved plans to attack Iran, but has not made a final decision on it, a CBS report said. At the same time, Israel is willing for the US to also join them in this war against the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's regime, as the Israeli government spends more than $285 million per night on defence from missiles, as per The Marker report, one of the financial news publishers in Israel.

The former senior defence official of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) and adviser, Brig. Gen. (res.) Re’em Aminach, told Ynet News that the country is currently spending $725 million in direct military costs per day. The first 48 hours of conflict with Tehran alone cost an estimated 5.5 billion shekels, which is about $1.45 billion, including offence and defence, reported Money Control.

The materials, which were used in the defence and offence, including jet fuel and missiles, are estimated to cost Israel around $300 million per day, according to economists advising the government. This is another big reason Benjamin Netanyahu wants the US to join in this war.

Since the conflict between Iran and Israel, Tehran has launched around 400 missiles, while Israel has fired 120 launchers. Israel claimed that they have achieved air superiority over Tehran ahead of schedule. Additionally, a Washington Post report early this week highlighted that Israel’s missile interceptor supplies are running low, and without urgent replenishment, the country may only be able to maintain its current defense posture for another 10-12 days.

Visuals From Tel Aviv

Damage in Tel Aviv after Iranian missile attackpic.twitter.com/dnQwbS7SOp — BNO News (@BNONews) June 19, 2025

Trump is reportedly considering a US strike on Fordo, an underground uranium enrichment facility in Iran. Khamenei on Wednesday rejected Trump's demand for unconditional surrender, as the US president said his patience had run out.

On Wednesday, Trump said, "I may do it, I may not do it", when asked a question about US involvement in Iran. Khamenei replied to Trump in Wednesday's recorded speech, saying that "any US military intervention" would be costly and added: "The Iranian nation will not surrender."

Trump then rejected it, saying "good luck," but again declined to disclose his plans. "I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," he said. Unconditional surrender—that means I've had it."