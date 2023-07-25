How screenwriter in Ria Nalavade helped define her UP65 character

Mumbai, July 25 Actress Ria Nalavade, who played the role of Antari in hit series 'UP65', says it was empowering to create her own character.

Ria interacted with the media recently to celebrate the success of 'UP65', a buddy comedy based on the engineering campus life in Varanasi.

Apart from being an established actor, Ria is a director and screenwriter, and these talents which came handy creating her empowering role in the series.

Talking about creating her character in the series, she said: "I am very grateful to my producer and directors because they knew, apart from being an actor, I am also a director and screenwriter, they empowered me to explore new dimensions of the role. And this is the time I have seen that an actress is being empowered to take control of her character, not just on-screen but creating it with writing and reimagining her with new quirks and nuances."

Her famous rant scene in the series, flooded the internet meme universe comparing the actress with Kartik Aaryan from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'.

Talking about it, Ria said: "There have been times, where my director asked me to rewrite a scene, while shooting it. The rant scene in 'UP65', which has its own cult following, is like Kartik Aaryan's rant scene in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', and I wrote that ten minutes prior to shooting it."

After 'Sunflower' season 1 and 'UP65', Ria has lined-up a slew of projects for release.

Talking about her forthcoming projects, she said: "Two of my movies will be releasing soon, both the movies belong to different genres and my roles are very different and challenging. I am also part of 'Sunflower' Season 2 with Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi and Girish Kulkarni. I will be reprising my role of Paddy. Plus, I am doing one more series for JioCinema, and I super excited to share it with my audience."

"I am also doing a remake of hit south movie 'Maanmadhudu' in Marathi, it is titled 'Man Mauji', and it will release theatrically, so I am thrilled about that because it will be the first time I will watch myself on big-screen," added Ria.

--IANS

