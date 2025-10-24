'However difficult, commitment to multilateralism must remain strong': EAM calls for hope amid challenges faced by UN

New Delhi [India], October 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the challenges faced by the United Nations in present times that revolve across several areas such as socio-economic progress to trade measures and supply chain dependence. He gave a call to support the United Nations through faith in international cooperation.

Jaishankar made the remarks while speaking during the release of a Commemorative Postage Stamp on the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

"If the maintenance of international peace and security has become lip service, the predicament of development and socio-economic progress is even more serious. The slowing down of the SDG Agenda 2030 is a significant metric to measure the distress of the Global South. There are many more, whether it is trade measures, supply chain dependence or political domination", he said.

He further noted, "Yet, on such a notable anniversary, we cannot abandon hope. However difficult, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in this time of crisis. Our faith in international cooperation must be reiterated and indeed renewed. It is in that spirit that we all meet to mark this occasion and seek to build a better world."

He highlighted how in present times the world is witnessing multiple conflicts, "that not only take a toll on the human lives but impact the wellbeing of the entire international community".

"The global south in particular has felt this pain, even as the more developed have insulated themselves from the consequences. 80th anniversary is a significant milestone."

"On UN Day I would like to reiterate India's commitment to the ideals of peace and security as well as development and progress", Jaishankar said.

He highlighted in his remarks how India's commitment to global peace and security is reflected in its staunch support for peacekeeping, amongst other initiatives.

"We realise this as a fundamental obligation of a conscientious member. The energies and resources that we have devoted and the sacrifices that our personnel have made certainly ensure that the world is a better place."

He recalled the recently concluded Chiefs of Army Staff Conclave in New Delhi which had seen participation from 30 troop contributing countries. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the United Nations, financial constraints, need for reinvention and how its working has become gridlocked, with reforms being obstructed and said that despite these odds, one cannot abandon hope.

He stressed that however difficult it is, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong.

"Our faith in international cooperation must be reiterated and renewed", Jaishankar underscored.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared a message on Friday on the occasion of the 80th UN anniversary, where he gave a call for the world to come together to solve problems and to be united in the face of challenges.

2025 marks the UN's 80th anniversary. October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, which included the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

