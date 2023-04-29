"How's the Josh": Muraleedharan after 135 Indian evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 29 : The 12th batch of Indian Air Force C-130J flight with 135 stranded Indians has reached Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan.

Till now, 2100 stranded Indians have arrived in Jeddah, under 'Operation Kaveri', Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed.

"How's the josh? #OperationKaveri 135 more Indian evacuees reached Jeddah by IAF C-130J. With this 12th batch, around 2100 Indians arrived in Jeddah in total. Our efforts will continue," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that INS Sumedha, which is stationed at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-hit country with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah.

This is the 13th batch of INS Sumedha with evacuated Indians, heading to Jeddah.

Earlier, on Friday, the Indian Air Force C-130J evacuated the 10th and 11th batches of 135 passengers from Port Sudan to Jeddah after the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend their ceasefire amid ongoing violence in the capital Khartoum and the western Darfur region.

Earlier, the Sudanese army said it would extend the ceasefire "for an additional 72 hours" following mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United States in the final hours of the repeatedly broken three-day truce, due to end at midnight (22:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The RSF also said it approved the extended truce, adding that the proposal came from two diplomatic groupings that include the US, Saudi Arabia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Sudan has been on the boil as a result of the ongoing clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. There have been reports of violence and clashes even during the ongoing 72-hour ceasefire.

Clashes erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor