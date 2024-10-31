HRCB condemns targeting of activists and political leaders in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], October 31, : The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) has issued a strong condemnation of the systematic targeting of human rights defenders, political leaders, lawyers, and activists by the Pakistan government.

The HRCB criticizes the Pak government's placement of these individuals on the Fourth Schedule a counter-terrorism measure intended for actual security threats arguing that it is being misused to intimidate those highlighting injustices faced by marginalized communities. The council points out that such actions distort anti-terror laws, subjecting advocates to movement restrictions, financial freezes, and constant surveillance.

Recent actions, including the misuse of the Fourth Schedule against advocates like Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Jee, highlight a concerning trend of repression aimed at silencing voices advocating for justice and human rights in Balochistan.

Earlier Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and an elected representative, has also faced intensified targeting after opposing the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Following his refusal to support the amendment amid concerns about its implications Mengal and BNP leaders have been subjected to harassment, including baseless legal charges, as part of a broader campaign to suppress dissent and undermine democratic representation in Balochistan.

Additionally, the recent arrests of prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband, Abdul Hadi, underscore the Pakistan government's increasing willingness to silence critics. Mazari, known for her advocacy against state abuses, has faced harassment that includes surveillance and defamation campaigns.

The HRCB warns that these actions contribute to a climate of fear, deterring others from speaking out against injustice and representing a severe violation of Pakistan's commitments under international human rights conventions, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In response, the HRCB urgently calls on the authorities to remove the names of activists from the Fourth Schedule, cease the misuse of counter-terrorism laws, end the political persecution of Sardar Akhtar Mengal and BNP members, and release Imaan Mazari and Abdul Hadi.

The council emphasizes the need for the government to uphold international human rights standards and protect the rights of all individuals to engage in peaceful advocacy and dissent.

